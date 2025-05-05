GT director of cricket Vikram Solanki confirms Kagiso Rabada available for MI clash in IPL 2025 Kagiso Rabada served a one-month suspension for failing a dope test during the SA20 2025. Rabada returned home due to personal reasons after playing only two matches for Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Rabada is now available to play in GT's clash against Mumbai Indians.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki has confirmed that speedster Kagiso Rabada is available for selection for GT's upcoming fixture against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, May 6. Rabada served a one-month suspension for doping and has returned to India to resume his duties for the Titans.

Speaking on the eve of their clash against MI at Wankhede, Solanki confirmed the development. "Speaking about Kagiso, I'd like to just get a couple of things across," Solanki said. "The first of which would be that Kagiso has expressed regret at an error in judgement. He's made a telling statement.

"I read his statement, and I thought that his statement speaks volumes about the personality of the character that he is. He has expressed regret, as I said. But he is very much looking forward to getting back to playing the game he loves. He will take his, sort of, lessons from this and we're just looking forward to having him back as part of our group, having him back at practice. He served his time.

"The second thing I'd like to place on record is that as far as procedure and protocol is concerned, everybody that's involved in this episode, right from Kagiso, his representative, all matters, as far as requirements [go], have been followed to the letter. We try to be mindful of the emotions around Kagiso as well.

"But having said all of that, he's now back, having served the time to serve the suspension for 30 days. And what we're looking for now is for him to just be back doing what he loves, and for him to be doing stuff that we appreciate him doing. And that's to be part of the team," he said.

Rabada trained with his GT teammates on the eve of the game in Wankhede before sitting under an umbrella. He was seen having a talk with GT coach Ashish Nehra. While Rabada returned home to serve his suspension in early April, GT have managed to be among the top teams this season.

They have won seven of the 10 matches they have played this season and are placed in the top four of the standings. A win over MI will take them to the top of the table.