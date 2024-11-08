Greg Chappell opens up on Kohli and Rohit's poor Test form ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell has opened up on the form of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The five-match Test series between India and Australia is scheduled to get underway on November 22. India are coming into the series on the back of a shocking 0-3 series loss against New Zealand and are under immense pressure.

Moreover, Kohli and Rohit both endured arguably their worst home season tallying only 192 and 133 runs in 10 innings respectively. Kohli has also dropped out of the top 20 in ICC rankings for the first time in almost 10 years following his continuous poor form in the format. Chappell reckons the former India skipper will be frustrated with the way he has got out in the last few outings but has cautioned Australia that he would be hungry to score runs.

"For Kohli, the task is one of rejuvenation. Known for his unmatched intensity, passion and high standards, Kohli’s recent travails will have annoyed him. The aggressive mindset that propelled him to greatness must now coexist with patience and focus. He enters this series hungry to reiterate his authority as India’s most formidable batsman of his generation," he wrote in his column for Sydney Morning Herald.

As for Rohit Sharma, Chappell feels that the Indian captain will have to lead from the front while also saying that performance in the upcoming series will define the two players' legacies as well.

"As captain, he must maintain his own form while shouldering the pressure of leadership – a delicate balance he’ll need to master if India is to thrive. This Test series, then, is more than just another chapter in cricket; it is a testament to the challenges that father time presents to even the most skilled players. Each player is more than a celebrated cricketer; they are icons of the determination and skill that defines our game.

"This series will be a defining chapter in their legacies. For Sharma, Kohli, and (Steve) Smith, the true battle is not against their opponents but against time itself. Chappell further wrote.