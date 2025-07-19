Greg Chappell calls out Shubman Gill's captaincy in Lord's: 'Clarity should have come from captain for Jadeja' India lost the third Test of the five-match series against England at Lord's by 22 runs after Ravindra Jadeja ran out of partners. Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has called out Shubman Gill's captaincy, stating that he should have directly sent a message to Jadeja.

New Delhi:

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has called out Shubman Gill's captaincy during the Lord's Test loss against England. Chappell highlighted how Gill should have sent a message to Ravindra Jadeja to take 'calculated risks' and not only 'leave balls' to try and win the match for India.

Jadeja was left alone with the tail when the visitors were reeling 112/8 in their chase of 193. He farmed the strike, dug in the anchor and looked to tick the scoreboard slowly, not exposing the tail much. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj played brilliant support roles as they held their ends to a great extent, until their luck ran out.

Former Australia captain Chappell highlighted that Gill should have sent a message from the dressing room. "The Lord's Test also provided a telling moment with the way Jadeja was managed late in the match. Left with the tail, Jadeja did what many specialist batters do in that situation: he shielded the tail, farmed the strike, and played conservatively. On the surface, it was a disciplined innings. But was it the right one?" asked Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

"The truth is, Jadeja was the only recognised batter left. If India were to chase down the target, he had to take calculated risks. His job wasn't to leave balls and collect singles - it was to win the match. That clarity should have come from the dressing room, from the captain. He needed to be told directly: "You are the man who has to get this done. The tail's job is to hang in there with you, but you must go for the win.

"We saw exactly that from England's Ben Stokes against Australia in Leeds in 2019. In a similar situation, he backed himself and produced one of the best innings of the past 50 years. Importantly, Stokes played that innings knowing that, succeed or fail, his team and leadership would have his back. That's the mindset that needs to be fostered in any great team," Chappell added.

Meanwhile, Chappell also said that Gill needs to communicate better and that great captains are great leaders. "And this is where Gill's leadership challenge becomes very real. He must start setting those expectations - clearly, proactively, and consistently. Gill must define what sort of team he wants India to be. The captain sets the tone - not just with words, but with actions, clarity of purpose, and visible standards," he said.

"Great captains are great communicators. Gill must become one - and quickly. Whether it's at training, in the middle or in the dressing room during a break, clear, calm communication is essential. His bat can't always do the talking. He must learn to speak in a way that aligns the group, encourages belief, and creates trust," he added.