Forgive and Forget: Greg Chappell calls for David Warner's captaincy ban to be revoked

David Warner was banned from captaincy after 2018 'Sandpaper' incident in 2022.

In 2018 Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned from playing international cricket.

Following the incident, the trio were also banned from taking up any leadership role.

David Warner should be forgiven and handed over a leadership role in the Australian cricket team, feels Greg Chappell.

Greg, in conversation on SEN's Mornings, said that it is the right time to move on from the incident and also quipped that there shouldn't be different levels of punishment for different people. "I think it is the right time. I don't think there should be different levels of punishment for people who were involved in the same incident. I think it's time to forgive and forget." Chappell told SEN's Mornings.

Chappell then went on to say that Warner has paid his dues and that he's a great leader, and if he was in the position to take a decision, he would overturn it. "Everyone deserves a second chance, Davey has paid his penance. He's a very good leader, he's done it in the IPL and showed he's gone a very good understanding of the strategic side of the game and he's got a real passion for presenting his country. I would certainly be overturning that decision."

Right now, according to the rules, if a player has accepted his fault, then his punishment cannot be challenged. In 2018 Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned from playing international and domestic cricket owing to the 'sandpaper-gate scandal'.Following the incident, the trio were also banned from taking up any leadership role in the Australian set-up.

Earlier, Warner was ruled out of the 3rd and final T20I vs England at the Manuka Oval owing to a whiplash injurt that he sustained during the 2nd T20I. As far as the Kangaroos are concerned, they are scheduled to take on India in their warm-up game before they kick off their tournament with a game against New Zealand next Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

