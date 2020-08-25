Tuesday, August 25, 2020
     
'Great skills, greater performer': Cricket fraternity hails James Anderson on reaching 600 Test wickets

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2020 21:59 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

England bowler James Anderson became the first pacer in Test history to reach 600 wickets.

England's James Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets, as he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali on the final day of the third Test. Overall, he became the fourth bowler to achieve the milestone.

Only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australia's Shane Warne (709) and India's Anil Kumble (619) have more wickets than the England pacer.

Azhar Ali also became Anderson's second-most frequent wicket, as the English bowler has dismissed him on nine occasions in the longest format of the game.

As James Anderson achieved the record-breaking milestone, Twitter hailed the England great.

India's bowling legend Anil Kumble, who is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, wrote, "Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club."

Indian former pacer Irfan Pathan wrote, "Great skills and even greater performer @jimmy9 #600wickets #test."

Ashwin, meanwhile,wrote, "An extraordinary bowler @jimmy9 goes past yet another milestone. What a bowler and what an achievement !! Well done and look forward to having a healthy debate on the run out and shredder ASAP! Someone like you can really help settling the stigma surrounding it."

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina wrote, "Congratulations @jimmy9, so proud moment on becoming the FIRST ever fast bowler to pick 600th Test Wicket. Here’s to many more milestones!"

Former 100m World Champion Yohan Blake also hailed the English pacer.

Fans also heaped praise on James Anderson as he achieved the milestone.

