Glenn Maxwell set to be traded out by Punjab Kings, three franchises he can join for IPL 2026 Punjab Kings are reportedly in a conversation with another franchise over a potential trade deal for Glenn Maxwell. He was signed for INR 4.2 crore in the mega-auction, but failed to live up to the potential. Here are three IPL teams that can target Maxwell for a trade deal.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 finalist, acquired the service of Glenn Maxwell for INR 4.2 crore. With Ricky Ponting as the head coach, the Australia international was expected to make a significant impact, but he failed to live up to the potential. The 37-year-old made 48 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 97.95 and is now set to be released by the franchise. However, as per ESPNcricinfo, there is a franchise that has shown interest in Maxwell and has approached Punjab for an all-cash trade deal.

However, it is not clear which franchise is interested in signing the cricketer for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, here’s an analysis of three franchises that might be tempted to sign him on board.

3. Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have traded out Sanju Samson and are very likely to release Nitish Rana in the IPL retention day on November 15. It won’t be surprising if the franchise releases Maheesh Theekshana as well. Thus, to strengthen their middle order and spin unit, Rajasthan can look for Maxwell. Given that he only costs INR 4.2 crore, it won’t be a big deal for the inaugural champions.

2. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will also look for an overseas middle order batter after the Harry Brook saga earlier in the year. The England international opted out of the IPL 2025 and has now been banned from the tournament for two years. He was bought for INR 6.25 crore, and that is a significant amount that the franchise can now save or trade in Maxwell, who could be an excellent fit in the middle order. His off-spin will only add to the strength.

1. Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have traded Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians. The number four and five slots are currently empty, and Maxwell could be an excellent fit. He will also enjoy batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the wicket usually favours the batters. So, it won’t be surprising if Gujarat have reached out to Punjab to secure a deal for Maxwell.