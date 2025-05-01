Glenn Maxwell ruled out of remainder of IPL 2025 season due to finger injury Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. He was playing for Punjab Kings this season and the franchise confirmed the development on Thursday (May 1). However, for now, they have not sought for any replacement yet.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings have been dealt a huge blow as their all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their skipper Shreyas Iyer had confirmed at the toss for the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (April 30) that the Aussie all-rounder has fractured his finger. It was speculated by many then that Maxwell wouldn't be playing any part in the ongoing season.

He was grabbed at the auction by PBKS for Rs 4.2 crore, but the 36-year-old didn't live up to his reputation yet again. Maxwell scored only 48 runs in six innings at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 97.95. He struggled right through with the bat even though his bowling returns were somewhat satisfactory given that he is a part-timer.

Maxwell picked up four wickets in six innings at an 27.5 and a strike rate of 19.5. He sent down a total of 13 overs, conceding around 110 runs but broke crucial partnerships with the ball. Interestingly, Punjab Kings have not sought any replacement yet for Maxwell. "Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury. We wish him a speedy recovery," Punjab Kings said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, PBKS defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous game, chasing down 191 runs and are now sitting in second place in the points table. They are scheduled to face Lucknow Super Giants on May 4 t the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated PBKS squad for IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash