GG vs RCB: Deandra Dottin makes her WPL debut, Gujarat name five debutants, Perry fit for Bengaluru

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants kick off the third season of the Women's Premier League at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, February 14. RCB will be looking for a strong start in the season as they aim to defend the title that they won last year. The Giants will have a task cut out as they will look to get a better show from their bottom-placed outings in the last two seasons.

The Bengaluru side won the toss in the opening game against the Giants and opted to bowl first. There are three Indian debutants for RCB, while GG have five. Prema Rawat, VJ Joshitha and Raghvi Bist are playing their first WPL game for the Bengaluru side, while Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin and Simran Shaikh are making their maiden appearance for the Giants.

Deandra gets to play her first WPL game after not being part of the first two seasons. She was picked by the Giants for WPL 2023, however, she was pulled out from the tournament under controversial circumstances. Meanwhile, Perry, who had picked up a hip injury during the Women's Ashes, is fit and has been picked in the team. However, she will not be bowling in the starting bit of the tournament, the all-rounder confirmed.

"(On her hip injury) Certainly fit for the game, won't bowl for the first bit of the tournament. Glad to be out here, nice to be able to prep the last couple of days (for the first game)," Perry said ahead of the opening game.

Coming to the toss, Mandhana opted to bowl first looking at the conditions on offer. "It's good to be back in Baroda. We were here a month back. I thought it was going to be Gujarat's home ground but looks like it is our home ground. We would like to bowl first. Dew is a big factor so it is better to a few overs out before dew comes in. We had good practice sessions, preparation has been good. Few forced changes. Perry, Wareham, Danny and Kim are the four overseas players," Mandhana said at the toss.

"We were going to bowl as well but that's okay. We have built a good rapport with the Gujarat girls. We have got youth and experience in our team. Excited to get started. Five debutants," newly-appointed GG captain Gardner said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants Women's Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam