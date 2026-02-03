Advertisement
  Live GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live cricket score: Gujarat Giants out to bat in bid to make it to the final

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live cricket score: Gujarat Giants lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator as the spot in the final remains up for grabs. The two teams will meet each other for the first time in a knockout. Follow for the latest updates.

GG face DC in WPL 2026 Eliminator.
GG face DC in WPL 2026 Eliminator.
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Gujarat Giants are up against Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2026. The two sides are facing each other for the first time in a knockout match as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru wait for their opponent in the final. 

Delhi are looking for their fourth straight entry into the final as they have ended as runners-up in all the previous three seasons. Meanwhile, the Giants have reached the playoffs only once before and that came last year. They are looking for their maiden entry into the final. Follow for the latest updates on this match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Latest updates

  • 7:32 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    The action is live now!!

    And here are the GG openers - Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine - in the middle as they look for a strong start. Devine has played a key role with the bat in the last few outings and would look to do the same here. Marizanne Kapp has the new ball in her hand.

  • 7:28 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    How Capitals reached here??

    DC have been hot and cold this tournament ever since changing their captain. Their bowling has been found wanting but the Capitals have found ways to win. Needing a victory in their last league stage clash against UPW, they chased a middling target to make their way into the knockouts.

  • 7:22 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    How Giants made it to this stage?

    The Giants won their last three matches in a row to make their entry into the playoffs. They had started the tournament with two wins, followed by three losses before their hattrick of victories. GG will look to make it to their first ever final.

  • 7:16 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator: Here is the pitch report of the venue!!

    "Well, this is pitch number 5. This is probably the first game that will be played this season on this wicket. It's a fresh wicket. There are cracks. It's pretty wide and long. That means the wicket is dry underneath. But there will be good bounce. There are patches where it is a little more greener. That's where if you get the ball to be pitched, it will skid through. But otherwise, it's a good wicket to bat. It is tempting when you know as a batter that the boundaries on the square are shorter than the straight boundaries. The batters will be tempted to play square of the wicket. But unless it is pitched outside the stump line, I think it is better to access more in front to get value for your shots," Mithali Raj said in the pitch report.

  • 7:12 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GG vs DC Eliminator live: Here are the Playing XIs

    Gujarat Giants Women's Playing XI: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    Delhi Capitals Women's Playing XI: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

  • 7:09 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GG vs DC live: What the captains said at the toss?

    "We would like to bowl first. It looks like a fresh surface. Any target feels chaseable, and with the dew coming in, the pitch should get a little better under lights. Just control the controllables is the message to the team. Today is a new game, if any game matters the most it is tonight. So want to win. Same team," DC skipper Rodrigues said at the toss.

    "We were going to bat and just had a feeling they might want to bowl and it worked out well. We want to be aggressive with the bat and take it on the powerplay. Nothing changes for us tonight. Looks very similar to the last couple of wickets. Assess conditions quickly and adapt on the run. Same team as the last time," Giants captain Gardner said at the toss.

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    No changes for DC, same team for GG

    DC have not made any changes to their team for the Eliminator. GG are also going in with the same team. 

  • 7:02 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Delhi Capitals opt to bowl!!

    DC's luck with the toss continues. They have won eight of their nine tosses. DC have won the toss today too, and they have opted to bowl first, as expected.

  • 6:55 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Toss coming up!!

    We are moments away from the toss. Here is some stat for you: Gujarat Giants have won all of their matches batting first and Delhi have bagged all of their games while chasing.

  • 6:47 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GG vs DC Eliminator live: Delhi looking for fourth final, Giants for first!!

    Delhi Capitals are serial finalists, having ended as runners-up in all the previous three editions of the tournament. They have a new captain in Jemimah Rodrigues this season after the franchise released Meg Lanning. The Capitals are playing an Eliminator for the first time. Giants are looking to make the final for the first time. They have played the Eliminator last year but have not played a final, which they will now look to do this time around.

  • 6:41 PM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 live: Giants up against Capitals in Eliminator

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator. It's time for that business end in this tournament as teams bid for the coveted trophy. The Giants are up against the Capitals in the Eliminator as they look to make their way into the final, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are awaiting a winner of this match. The clash is taking place at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara and both the teams are looking to put their best foot forward. This should be a cracker of a game. Stay tuned for all the updates.

