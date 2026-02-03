Gujarat Giants are up against Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2026. The two sides are facing each other for the first time in a knockout match as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru wait for their opponent in the final.
Delhi are looking for their fourth straight entry into the final as they have ended as runners-up in all the previous three seasons. Meanwhile, the Giants have reached the playoffs only once before and that came last year. They are looking for their maiden entry into the final. Follow for the latest updates on this match.