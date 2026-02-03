"We would like to bowl first. It looks like a fresh surface. Any target feels chaseable, and with the dew coming in, the pitch should get a little better under lights. Just control the controllables is the message to the team. Today is a new game, if any game matters the most it is tonight. So want to win. Same team," DC skipper Rodrigues said at the toss.

"We were going to bat and just had a feeling they might want to bowl and it worked out well. We want to be aggressive with the bat and take it on the powerplay. Nothing changes for us tonight. Looks very similar to the last couple of wickets. Assess conditions quickly and adapt on the run. Same team as the last time," Giants captain Gardner said at the toss.