Gujarat Giants are up against the Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League 2026 at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. The race for the playoffs has been red-hot with four teams vying for two places in the top three. The Capitals are coming into this match with fresh hope, having won the previous two matches, while the Giants have also won their last game in the league stage. Follow for match updates.
GG vs DC WPL 2025 Live cricket score: Giants look for strong start after being inserted in
GG vs DC WPL 2025 Live cricket score: Gujarat Giants lock horns against Delhi Capitals in a crucial clash at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. Both teams look to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.
