Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach in danger if performance doesn't improve: Report

Gautam Gambhir will be under the focus when India enter their next Test match against Australia in Sydney on January 3. The Indian head coach's position has come under scrutiny after the team's string of poor performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The Indian cricket team is going through a transition period with some big changes to their all-format teams in the 2024-25 season but all is not well at the moment. After a huge loss in the Boxing Day Test, Gambhir reportedly expressed his anger at the players in MCG's dressing room and caused unrest among the players.

According to a report from PTI and Fox Cricket, the unrest in the dressing room is beginning to grow as players seem divided over Gambhir's handling of rising cricketers. The PTI reports that Gambhir has not given clarity to individual players over their roles as his predecessors Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri used to do.

Gambhir took the reins in July this year but has struggled to replicate the consistency in terms of results Rahul Dravid produced. Under Gambhir's short reign, India suffered a shock ODI series loss to Sri Lanka, an embarrassing 0-3 Test series loss at home against New Zealand and now are on the WTC 2025 final race elimination.

The BCCI will consider Gautam Gambhir's position if the Indian cricket team continues to underperform in the upcoming Sydney Test and ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PTI report added.

"There is a Test match to be played and then there is Champions Trophy. If the performance doesn't improve, even Gautam Gambhir's position wouldn't be safe," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the consistent changes to India's playing eleven in the ongoing Australia tour have also led to some cricketers reportedly expressing their disappointment with Gambhir's role in team selection. Gambhir is yet to earn the confidence of 'not-so-young' cricketers who are looking to establish their places in the team. Those players are reportedly feeling insecure over the head coach's experiment with the Test team.