Former New Zealand international George Worker announces retirement from cricket to join investment firm

Former New Zealand cricketer George Worker has announced his retirement from professional cricket to join an opportunity with an investment firm.

Worker's announcement brings an end to his 17-year-long career as a professional cricketer and an "incredible chapter" of his life.

"After a fulfilling 17-year journey in professional cricket, I am announcing my retirement from the sport. This decision marks the end of an incredible chapter of my life and the beginning of a new adventure," Worker was quoted as saying in a press release issued by Auckland Cricket. "Throughout the course of my career, I've forged some great friendships that will last a lifetime and memories I will cherish forever."

Worker played domestic cricket for Central Districts, Auckland and Canterbury and won national titles with all three teams.

Worker played 10 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand and was sidelined after he couldn't make the most of the opportunities that came his way.

He made his ODI debut against South Africa on August 23, 2015, and played the last ODI of his career against Pakistan in Dubai on November 11, 2018.

Worker's T20I debut came against Zimbabwe in Harare on August 9, 2015, and played his T20 International for the Black Caps against South Africa in Durban on August 14, 2015.

A domestic stalwart, Worker scored 6400 first-class runs in 126 matches at an average of 29.49 with the help of 11 centuries and 33 fifties.

He aggregated 6721 List A runs in 169 matches at an average of 43.64 and struck 18 centuries and 37 fifties. His T20 career saw him play 154 games where he amassed 3480 runs at a strike rate of 123.57 and scored one century and 18 half-centuries.

Worker, 34, also claimed 58 First-Class, 60 List A and 42 T20 wickets during his playing career.