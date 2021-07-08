Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Maharashtra player Ramesh Borde dead

Former Maharashtra all-rounder Ramesh Borde died on Thursday following a heart-attack.

Ramesh was the younger brother of former India player Chandu Borde.

He was 69-years-old and is survived by his son and daughter.

Chandu confirmed the news of his demise and attributed it to a heart-attack.

"Ramesh was a very good all-rounder and a soft-spoken person," he said.

Ramesh was a right-handed batsman and a leg-break bowler, who represented Maharashtra in 42 first-class matches from 1972-73 to 1984-85.

He scored 1,326 runs, including two centuries and seven fifties, with 124 being his highest score. He also took 42 wickets.

The all-rounder featured in two List A matches in the year 1982-83 against Indian Board President's XI and scored a total of 54 runs and took one wicket.

He later served as a ground curator for Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA).

He made three different outstanding wickets in the three ODI matches between India and England played at MCA's International Stadium in March.

MCA secretary Riyaz Bagban condoled his demise.

“We pray to almighty to give peace to the departed soul, strength and courage to your family members and relatives to bear this irreparable loss,” said Bagban said in a statement.