Former England cricketer questions MS Dhoni's batting position after RCB drubbing in Chennai Former England cricketer Nick Knight took centre stage and talked about MS Dhoni's batting position as Chennai Super Kings lost an IPL 2025 clash at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after 17 years.

Chennai Super Kings registered their first loss of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. After a comfortable win against Mumbai Indians in their first game, CSK went on to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28.

Coming in to bat first, RCB posted a total of 196 runs in the first innings of the game and followed it up with a brilliant show with the ball in the second innings. Taking consistent wickets and putting CSK under pressure, many anticipated former CSK skipper MS Dhoni to come out and bat after the fall of the fourth wicket.

However, CSK sent the likes of Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin out to bat before Dhoni which made the fans question the tactics in use. On a similar note, former England cricketer Nick Knight came forward and questioned the decision to send out Dhoni out to bat so low.

“Why was Dube not batting higher? I was stunned when he came out after Curran. They were so far behind the game at that point, they needed something to get them impetus, energy in their run chase and Dube was just held back," Knight told ESPN Cricinfo.

"If that guy can’t do that in this tournament, I must be seeing things slightly different. For me, Dube could be the man to take this opportunity and boss the middle section of that innings and take his game forward and take the team forward," he said.

Furthermore, Knight talked about surprised he is at Chennai not considering Devon Conway as the opener for the side, as the duo of Gaikwad and Conway is tried and tested. “In my top order, I’d have Devon Conway. I’m surprised he’s not playing. I’d play both of them [Conway and Rachin]. I just feel that Gaikwad and Conway at the top are tried and tested. Conway has a terrific record," Knight said.