For first time in 147 years! England breach major milestone in Test cricket history during ENG vs WI 2nd Test

England Cricket Team has finally managed to breach a historic mark in Test cricket for the first time in their 147-year-old history. The Three Lions are facing West Indies in the second test of the three-match series in Trent Bridge, Nottingham and are looking to take a 2-0 lead.

The hosts have continued their Midas touch with the bat and have racked up huge totals in both the innings. Ollie Pope's century powered England to 416 in the first innings, while Harry Brook and Joe Root struck centuries in the second innings to take the hosts to 425.

This has become the first occasion of England scoring 400-plus in both the innings of a Test match. England are playing Test cricket from 1877 onwards. Their first red-ball game came against Australia in March 1877 in Melbourne. During this time, England have played 1073 Test matches but could never manage to cross 400 in both their innings of a Test match.

Also, this is the 12th instance that a team has crossed 400 runs in both innings of a red-ball game. Five of those previous 11 times, England found themselves on the receiving end.

Joe Root smashes record-equaling ton

Former England skipper Joe Root scored a record-equaling ton during the Day 4 of the second Test. This was Root's 32nd Test ton which brings him level to Kane Williamson and Steve Smith as the joint-most century-maker among active players in the format.

This was Root's second red-ball century in 2024 with the first coming against India in the Ranchi Test in February.

Root and Brook played a big part in taking England to 425 and giving the Windies a daunting target of 385. Root was dismissed on 122 as he holed out a shot to short cover off Jason Holder. His wicket was the eighth wicket to fall and the Windies didn't take long to get the final wicket in the form of Shoaib Bashir.