Tuesday, December 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'For all the ups and downs': Rohit Sharma summarises 2024, posts special video on social media | WATCH

'For all the ups and downs': Rohit Sharma summarises 2024, posts special video on social media | WATCH

Rohit Sharma's moment finally came when he made the iconic walk and lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies. His lows hit him as he has been seen walking in pain after his failures in Australia. Rohit has summarised his 2024.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Dec 31, 2024 22:33 IST, Updated : Dec 31, 2024 22:33 IST
Rohit Sharma summarises 2024 for him and Indian cricket.
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma summarises 2024 for him and Indian cricket.

India captain Rohit Sharma posted a special video on his social media to summarise 2024 for him and the team. Rohit has been under the scanner for his poor form and losses in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

Rohit highlighted all the key moments from the year as 2024 bids adieu. The skipper captioned the video, "For all the ups & downs, and everything in between, Thank you 2024."

He summarised all the ups and downs of the year including the T20 World Cup win and also the lows in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, where he has been in poor form. 

Watch the Video here:

Talks around Rohit Sharma's future in Test cricket have picked the pace after his continuous failures in the Test series and the season largely. Rohit has made 31 runs across five innings in the Border-Gavaskar series. "I stand where I am standing today," Rohit said after being asked about his form and defeats after the Melbourne loss.

"There’s nothing to think about what has happened in the past. Obviously, few results haven’t gone our way. As a captain, yes, that is disappointing. Yes, as a batter as well, a lot of things that I am trying to do are not falling into place. But, mentally, it’s disturbing without a doubt. If you have come here, you want to successfully do what you are supposed to. If those things don’t fall in place, that’s a big disappointment," Rohit admitted.

India have one Test remaining against Australia in Sydney and he would want to correct his form and bring India to level 2-2 in the BGT. India are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series after losing in Melbourne by 184 runs. "As of now, that’s where it is. There are things that we, as a team, need to look at, and I personally need to look at as well. We will try and see what happens. There’s a game to go. If that game goes well, it will be 2-2. A draw will be really nice," Rohit concluded in the press conference.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement