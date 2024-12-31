'For all the ups and downs': Rohit Sharma summarises 2024, posts special video on social media | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma summarises 2024 for him and Indian cricket.

India captain Rohit Sharma posted a special video on his social media to summarise 2024 for him and the team. Rohit has been under the scanner for his poor form and losses in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

Rohit highlighted all the key moments from the year as 2024 bids adieu. The skipper captioned the video, "For all the ups & downs, and everything in between, Thank you 2024."

He summarised all the ups and downs of the year including the T20 World Cup win and also the lows in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, where he has been in poor form.

Talks around Rohit Sharma's future in Test cricket have picked the pace after his continuous failures in the Test series and the season largely. Rohit has made 31 runs across five innings in the Border-Gavaskar series. "I stand where I am standing today," Rohit said after being asked about his form and defeats after the Melbourne loss.

"There’s nothing to think about what has happened in the past. Obviously, few results haven’t gone our way. As a captain, yes, that is disappointing. Yes, as a batter as well, a lot of things that I am trying to do are not falling into place. But, mentally, it’s disturbing without a doubt. If you have come here, you want to successfully do what you are supposed to. If those things don’t fall in place, that’s a big disappointment," Rohit admitted.

India have one Test remaining against Australia in Sydney and he would want to correct his form and bring India to level 2-2 in the BGT. India are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series after losing in Melbourne by 184 runs. "As of now, that’s where it is. There are things that we, as a team, need to look at, and I personally need to look at as well. We will try and see what happens. There’s a game to go. If that game goes well, it will be 2-2. A draw will be really nice," Rohit concluded in the press conference.