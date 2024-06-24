Flying Axar Patel takes mind-blowing one-handed stunner to dismiss Mitchell Marsh in IND vs AUS clash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Axar Patel.

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel took a mind-blowing one-handed stunner in the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight clash to dismiss Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh. Axar displayed brilliant skills of athleticism as he ended Marsh's stay on 37.

The brilliance took place in the 9th over when Kuldeep Yadav rolled his arm for his second. Kuldeep pitched one ball on a good length and onto the pads of Marsh as the Aussie skipper pulled it behind square, where Axar was stationed. Sensing the ball coming his way, Axar plucked his hands out and timed his jump to perfection to take a right-handed stunner.

The Indian fans were left stunned with this effort. Social media users shared the videos on social platforms.

The wicket was a much-needed one for India as put a halt to the 81-run stand for the second wicket between Head and Marsh. The two were batting extremely well and taking the game away from the Indians. But this opened the gates for further penetration.