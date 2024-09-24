Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. First time in more than 20 years! Nicholas Pooran touches massive six-hitting milestone in 2024

First time in more than 20 years! Nicholas Pooran touches massive six-hitting milestone in 2024

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most explosive T20 batters in modern-day cricket. He has been the top batsman this year in the shortest format featuring in T20 leagues across the world. Pooran is currently playing in CPL and created a massive record going past Chris Gayle.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2024 12:13 IST
Nicholas Pooran
Image Source : GETTY Nicholas Pooran

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran has become the first batsman in T20 cricket history to score more than 150 sixes in a calendar year. So far this year, the left-handed batter has smacked 151 maximums in just 63 innings and is bound to add more with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in progress. Pooran is playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the tournament and crossed the 150 sixes mark during his unbeaten 93-run knock off 43 balls against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 25th match of the season.

Pooran smashed seven sixes during his match-winning innings to create history. A couple of games, he had also ended Chris Gayle's supremacy becoming the player to hit most sixes in a calendar year. Gayle had smacked 135 sixes in a single calendar year and he is the only player to hit more than 100 or more sixes in a year a staggering six times.

Most sixes in a calendar year

Players Sixes Year
Nicholas Pooran 151 2024
Chris Gayle 135 2015
Chris Gayle 121 2012
Chris Gayle 116 2011
Chris Gayle 112 2016
Chris Gayle 101 2017
Andre Russell 101 2019
Chris Gayle 100 2013

Coming back to Nicholas Pooran, during his 93-run knock, he also completed 2000 T20 runs this year becoming only the second player to do so. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is the first player to cross the 2000-run mark in a calendar year and he did it in 2021. Rizwan had amassed 2036 runs in only 45 innings at an average of 56.55 with a century and 18 fifties to his name.

Related Stories
Will Jasprit Bumrah be rested for a spinner? India's probable Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Will Jasprit Bumrah be rested for a spinner? India's probable Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Sarfaraz Khan's wait continues, likely to be released from Indian team for Irani Cup - Report

Sarfaraz Khan's wait continues, likely to be released from Indian team for Irani Cup - Report

Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman's records vs Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman's records vs Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Pooran has a great chance to break this all-time record as well with Trinbago Knight Riders scheduled to play St Lucia Kings in the 26th match of CPL 2024 on Tuesday (September 24). The southpaw is in great form in the ongoing CPL edition having scored 275 runs in only seven matches at a strike rate of 176.28 and will be keen on breaking more records by the end of 2024.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement