Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. First time in 91 years! India register embarrassing record in Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand

First time in 91 years! India register embarrassing record in Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand

India have found themselves in trouble in the first Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After opting to bat first, the hosts collapsed to lose seven wickets for just 34 runs registering an embarrassing record for the first time in Indian cricket history.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2024 13:04 IST
IND vs NZ
Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma

India have registered an embarrassing record in the first Test against New Zealand. After opting to bat first in overcast conditions, the hosts are in a complete mess losing nine wickets with hardly any runs on the board. The only positive is that the team has crossed the 36-run mark which is their lowest total in Test cricket.

As far as the record is concerned, four of the top seven Indian batters - Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja - bagged a duck for the first time at home in cricket history. Overall, this has happened for the third time for India in the longest format of the game with the last instance coming in 2014 against England in Manchester.

4 of the top 7 Indian batters scoring ducks in a Test innings

vs ENG, Leeds, 1952 (3rd inns)

vs ENG, Manchester, 2014 (1st inns)
vs NZ, Bengaluru, 2024 (1st inns)*

Not many would've given New Zealand even a chance at the start of the Test match but the overcast conditions have clearly suited them. In hindsight, Rohit Sharma's decision at the toss is questionable as William O'Rourke, Matt Henry and Tim Southee have literally put India on the mat with the batters not able to handle excessive swing and bounce. Five of India's batters have bagged a duck with Ravichandran Ashwin also getting added to the list after being dismissed on the first ball.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement