First time in 24 years! India's yet another proud record at stake in Mumbai Test against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham

New Zealand have been basking in glory ever since achieving the unthinkable. They ended India's streak of winning 18 Test series at home since 2012 and the Kiwis will have their eyes set on breaking yet another record of Rohit Sharma and his men. New Zealand have a chance of becoming the first team to whitewash India in a series comprising three or more Test matches.

Overall, it was in 2000 when India couldn't win a single Test in a series at home. South Africa had won the two-match series 2-0 winning by four wickets and by an innings and 71 runs in Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively. Sachin Tendulkar was the captain of the team then.

India failed to cross the 250-run mark in four innings against the Proteas in this series with Hansie Cronje leading the visitors. On the other hand, South Africa's highest score on the tour was 479 as they literally dominated the hosts.

When did India fail to win a single match of the Test series at home?

Year Opposition Result 2000 South Africa 2-0 (2-match series) 1997 Sri Lanka 0-0 (3-match series)

When it comes to the three-match Test series, the last time India couldn't win a single match was back in 1997 against Sri Lanka. Sachin Tendulkar was the captain even then while Sri Lanka were led by Arjun Ranatunga. Rohit Sharma and his men are on the verge of creating an unwanted record. For the same reason, all eyes will be on India's approach as India's place in the WTC final is also at stake now.

There will be a focus on the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium with India going down on a turner in Pune. India are also getting to a scenario where they will have to win almost every match to make it to the WTC final now.