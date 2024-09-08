Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
  Fans tease Avesh Khan with 'RCB...RCB' chants on the boundary in Duleep Trophy, pacer eggs them on - WATCH

Fans tease Avesh Khan with 'RCB...RCB' chants on the boundary in Duleep Trophy, pacer eggs them on - WATCH

India B are in with a golden chance to win the opening encounter in the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru against India A. India A have bowled well in the second innings but India B still have a 240-run lead before the start of the final day.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2024 10:03 IST
Avesh Khan, infamous for his helmet-throwing act at the M
Image Source : BCCI/IPL/SCREENGRAB Avesh Khan, infamous for his helmet-throwing act at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was teased by fans with RCB chants

The opening fixture of the Duleep Trophy between India A and B featuring some of India's Test regulars is heading towards a thrilling finish at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While India C beat India D in the other first-round fixture, India B with a lead of 240 runs going into the final day has the stranglehold over the game against India A. The 72-run partnership between Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant gave India B the much-needed push after losing three wickets cheaply.

Both Sarfaraz and Pant got out before the stumps on Day 3 but with Washington Sundar still in the middle, India B will hope to extend their lead as far and to as big as possible. However, the moment of the third day belonged to Avesh Khan of India A, who remained unperturbed by the fans who teased him with chants of 'RCB... RCB'.

This is not the first time that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has echoed with the chants of the IPL side RCB during the Duleep Trophy game. However, Avesh due to his infamous helmet-throwing act in the IPL at the venue during the match between the Lucknow Super Giants and RCB during IPL 2023, did more harm than good to his fan following at the venue and in the city.

Avesh, though was sporting enough. When he was fielding on the boundary, he egged the fans on to cheer for RCB even further while keeping one hand on his ears to gesture that they needed to shout more loudly.

Watch the video:

Avesh, who received his maiden India Test call-up on the South Africa tour, has taken three wickets in the Duleep Trophy match so far including Sarfaraz's in the second innings. Avesh is yet to make his debut and will be keen to wrap up India B's innings quickly to impress the selectors.

