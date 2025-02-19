Fakhar Zaman suffers injury scare, forced off the field in opening game of Champions Trophy Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman suffered a lower back injury in the opening game of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand. He left the field immediately after consulting with the physios.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman hurt his lower back while fielding in the first game of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand. In the third delivery of the first over, Will Young drove Shaheen Shah Afridi through the covers and it beat the infield and Zaman eventually ran to stop it from reaching the fence. He managed to do so and threw the ball to Babar Azam and immediately complained of a back injury.

He signalled to be replaced and was immediately attended by the physios. Soon, he made his way back to the dressing room and there has been no update about his fitness yet.

