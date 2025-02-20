Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 Star Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, the 34-year-old took to X to confirm the development.

Pakistan have been hit with an early roadblock in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The hosts got off to a horrid start to their campaign, facing a hefty loss against New Zealand. Furthermore, with a loss in their very first game, the side has been hit with another blow.

Star opening batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the entirety of the Champions Trophy 2025. The 34-year-old has been ruled out due to a lower back injury. Fakhar took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and confirmed that he would not be participating in the tournament going forward.

“Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad,” Zaman tweeted.

Speaking of Pakistan, the side failed to get off to a good start to the Champions Trophy 2025. The side took on New Zealand in the season opener of the competition at the National Stadium in Karachi. The clash saw New Zealand coming in to bat first, and the side put in an excellent performance.

Through Tom Latham, Will Young, and Glenn Phillips' masterful knocks, New Zealand managed to post a total of 320 runs in the first innings of the game. Furthermore, the side limited hosts Pakistan to a subpar total of 260 runs in the run chase, as New Zealand won the game by 60 runs.

With a loss in the very first game of the tournament, Pakistan's qualification chances to the knockouts have taken quite a hit. However, the side will hope to improve in their upcoming games.