Euro 2024 Awards: List of award winners, prize money and key numbers

The 2024 edition of Euro Cup concluded on Sunday (July 14) with Spain beating England to lift the trophy for the record fourth time in history. The 2-1 margin and a late winner from Mikel Oyarzabal in the 86th minute proves it was a thrilling summit clash between the two deserving teams who made it to the final. In the end, Spain prevailed with England's wait continuing to win a major trophy at the highest level.

The tournament, over the course of a month, witnessed some enthralling football being played with several teams punching above their weight. Big teams like hosts Germany and France got knocked out in the quarters and semis itself (respectively) while the Netherlands, after a not so great start, stunned many to make it to last four. The eventual European Champion Spain saw Lamine Yamal becoming the young player of the tournament and Rodri won the player of the tournament for his stellar performances in the midfield.

Interestingly, six players shared the Golden Boot award this time in Euro 2024 for scoring three goals each. Yamal was the top player in terms of playing the assists for goals while he scored only one goal. France's goal keeper Mike Maignan had the most clean sheets as they didn't concede a goal in as many as four matches in the Euro 2024.

As for Spain, they took home the prize money of €28.25 million (approximately Rs 256.84 crore) while England won €24.25 million (approximately Rs 220.48 crore) for being the runners up.

Here are the list of award winners, prize money and key stats in Euro 2024:

Player of the Match in final: Nico WIlliams (Spain)

Young Player of the Tournament: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Player of the Tournament: Rodri (Spain)

Golden Boot Winners: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Harry Kane (England), Dani Olmo (Spain), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) and Goerges Mikautadze (Georgia) - All these players scored three goals each.

Top Assists: Lamine Yamal (Spain) - 4

Most Clean Sheets: Mike Maignan (France) - 4

Spain Prize Money - Rs 256.84 crore

England Prize Money - Rs 220.48 crore