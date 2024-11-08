England announce squads for all-format South Africa tour; Capsey dropped from T20Is, Kemp called up for Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alice Capsey paid the price for England's disappointing Women's T20 World Cup campaign

England have announced their squads for the all-format tour of South Africa with Heather Knight retained as captain. Alice Capsey has been omitted while all-rounder Danielle Gibson is out due to her operation on her left knee as the only two changes from the T20 World Cup squad. Capsey didn't bowl and returned scores of 9, 19 and 1 in three matches and hence was the only casualty from the T20 side with Paige Schofield getting a call-up.

"All-rounder Danielle Gibson misses out on the squad following an operation on her left knee meniscus injury sustained during the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against West Indies," an ECB statement read.

In the Test squad, pacer Freya Kemp has earned a maiden call-up while Maia Bouchier is likely to get her maiden Test cap. Pacer Lauren Filer has been picked across all three formats. England lost their last Test match away against India and will be keen to turn the result around in what will be a first women's Test in South Africa since 2002.

The three-match T20 series begins in East London on November 24 with the remaining couple of matches scheduled for November 27 and 30 in Benoni and Centurion. The three ODIs are scheduled for December 4, 8 and 11 in Kimberley, Durban and Potchefstroom with the one-off Test to be hosted by Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein from December 15-18.

England Women Squads for South Africa tour

T20Is: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

ODIs: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Test: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge