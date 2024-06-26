England Test star ripped apart for most expensive over in 134-year-old County Championship history | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England player concedes 43 runs in County Championship.

Days after England spinner Shoaib Bashir leaked 38 runs in an over for Worcestershire against Surrey's Dan Lawrence, another England bowler has been ripped apart in the ongoing County Championship Division Two.

England pacer Ollie Robinson has been ripped apart in his team Sussex's clash against Leicestershire in the 31st match of the County Championship Division Two at County Ground, Hove and has conceded the most runs in the 134-year-old history of County Championship. Robinson has conceded 43 runs in an over to Leicestershire middle-order batter Louis Kimber including three extra runs due to no balls.

Kimber feasted upon Robinson for two sixes, six fours and a single in the 59th over to amass 43 of the over.

Robinson went short on most of the deliveries of the over and overstepped three times in a nine-ball over. Kimber pulled Robinson for six over square leg on a short delivery before hitting him in the same area on a similar second ball, when the bowler had overstepped.

Robinson went short yet again on the second legal ball with Kimber backing away and cutting him for a four on the off side. The England speedster was pulled for another six on the next one, followed by a four towards long-on on the fourth legal delivery.

Watch the Video here:

More to follow...