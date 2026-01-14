England set to reject pink-ball Ashes Test requests, unlikely to host any: Report England plan to block pink-ball, day-night Tests in future Ashes tours, telling Cricket Australia they believe the series does not need the format, despite broadcaster appeal. A one-off pink-ball Test is already scheduled for the 2027 MCG anniversary Test.

England are set to oppose the inclusion of any floodlit, pink-ball Tests in the next Ashes tour of Australia, taking a firm position well in advance of the 2029-30 series. The stance has been communicated by the England and Wales Cricket Board to Cricket Australia during recent post-series meetings between senior figures from both organisations.

The issue has gained traction following England’s heavy defeat in a day-night Test at the Gabba last month, a result that pushed them 2-0 behind in an Ashes contest they ultimately lost 4-1. That match has become a reference point in broader conversations about how the Ashes should be presented in an era when Test cricket is facing increasing pressure to evolve.

Administrators from both boards have been examining ways to protect the Ashes’ status as one of the sport’s premier events. Within those discussions, England have signalled they do not believe the format needs the addition of a pink-ball Test under lights.

There is, however, already a significant exception on the calendar. England and Australia are scheduled to contest a one-off day-night Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 2027 to mark 150 years since the first Test match was played at the same venue. Those plans were announced in August 2024, and England are expected to have a warm-up fixture ahead of the occasion.

The decision to stage that anniversary match under lights has divided opinion. BBC Sport reported that a prominent former Australia player has personally raised concerns with Cricket Australia and encouraged a rethink in favour of a traditional red-ball contest.

Broadcast friendly, but England not convinced

Broadcasters see clear advantages in pink-ball Tests, particularly in terms of audience-friendly viewing hours. Television figures for the Brisbane Ashes Test exceeded those of the matches in Perth and Adelaide. Even so, Cricket Australia is not contractually obliged to schedule a pink-ball Test each season, and none are planned among the eight Tests Australia will host against Bangladesh and New Zealand in 2026-27.

On the eve of the Brisbane Test, England batter Joe Root publicly questioned the need for such matches in the Ashes.

“A series like this, does it need it? I don't think so, but it doesn't mean it shouldn't be here either,” Root told Test Match Special.