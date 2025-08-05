England pacer becomes first cricketer to be on OnlyFans, reveals reason behind the decision Tymal Mills, who last played for England in December 2023, is looking for avenues to put himself out there and broaden his social media outlets and reach. Mills is still playing in the Blast and the Hundred but has made peace with the fact that an England comeback might be out of the equation.

London:

“Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots," Tymal Mills told The Athletic on becoming the first cricketer to join OnlyFans. Mills, 32, who has made peace with the fact that an England comeback might be out of the equation, is finding outlets and different methods to put himself out there even more. The left-arm pacer, who has represented England in 16 matches, admitted that OnlyFans might be known only for the adult content and pornographic material, but what he will be doing is far from that and might reveal a side of him that not many people know.

“There’s no hiding from the fact they are best known for porn,” Mills added, “but what I’ll be doing will be far from that. Your mind does go to one place when you hear about OnlyFans initially, but when you lift the lid and speak to them and understand where they want to go and what the potential is, it really is exciting.

"Like any company, they want to grow, and sport is a huge growth area all around the world, with different markets and demographics. I didn’t realise how big the company was until I started speaking to them and doing my own research. Now it’s about getting in there and being brave and, like everything, I want to do this as best I can. I’ll jump in with two feet and really try to add value," Mills added. The most famous personality on OnlyFans is Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis player and Mills is the first from his sporting world to enter the OnlyFans world.

Mills also mentioned that subscribers, who will be able to get privy to his content, would be paying just to see him. Hence, he admitted that the subscriber base will be low but those who will be doing it, would be genuinely interested in knowing about the human being behind the cricketer.

“You can be a bit more vulnerable on this platform, knowing not everybody is going to see it. The only people who will see it are those who really want to and are going out of their way to pay for it. So there’s that trade-off. I’m not going to be putting content on there that you can see on Instagram, because there’s no point in that or value to it. “You’ve got to be brave sometimes and put yourself out there. I just don’t want to be safe. I want to give myself the best chance to be as successful as I can for a long time," he added.

Mills, who will be turning 33 next week, will play for the Southern Brave for his fifth consecutive season in the Hundred. He mentioned that cricket is only a part of his life and this might be the start of him looking at other options in life after cricket.