England pacer aims to play remaining two matches vs India to guarantee Ashes ticket Jofra Archer made a strong Test comeback at Lord’s after four years, taking five wickets. Keen to play the final two Tests vs India, he remains uncertain due to workload management. Archer eyes series win and a spot in England’s Ashes squad later this year.

London:

England pacer Jofra Archer made his Test comeback at Lord’s after four years. Due to several serious back and elbow injuries in the last few years, the 30-year-old couldn’t feature in the longest format of the game. However, it took him some time but Archer is now ready to be a consistent member of the Test squad. In the third Test against India, he clinched five wickets and following which, expressed his desire to play the remaining two matches in Manchester and the Oval.

However, it's unclear whether the team management will allow Archer will play both matches. The England team management has been very cautious while dealing with the pacer. It's very likely that the Ben Stokes-led side won’t play Archer in both the Tests and maintain his workload instead. In the meantime, the Barbados-born also noted that he wants to win the ongoing series and will do everything possible to be on the flight to Australia for the Ashes later in the year.

“I can play the other two if they let me. I don't want to lose this series. I said I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes. One tick is already there and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane to Australia in November,” Archer said as quoted by the BBC.

The mentality suits me: Archer

The Lord’s Test was the first time Archer played a red-ball game under the coaching of Brendon McCullum. Speaking on the same, the pacer noted that the team has played some exciting brand of cricket lately and added that the mentality really suits him.

“The guys have played some really exciting cricket since 'Baz' took over. The mentality of the team under 'Baz' suits the way I like to play. So, you know, I just couldn't wait to get back and actually do it without having to be prompted to do it,” Archer said.