  4. England-India Test series to be played for Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had retired the name 'Pataudi' from the trophy for the Test assignments India play in England in April. The five-match series begins at Headingley on June 20, with the games to be played in Manchester, Lord's, Edgbaston and the Oval.

James Anderson has had the better of Sachin Tendulkar on a number of occasions but two have had great battles over the years
Written By: India TV Sports Desk
London:

The five-match Test series between England and India will now be played for the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, named after two of the greatest to play red-ball cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had retired the name 'Pataudi' from the trophy in April, which is played for when India travel to the UK for the Test assignment and now as per a BBC report, the new trophy will be unveiled in the build-up to the five-match series, which kicks off at Headingley in Leeds on June 20.

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the legends of the game, still remains the leading run-getter in Test cricket, scoring 15,921 runs for India in 200 Test matches.

