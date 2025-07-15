England announce squad for the 4th Test against India, Liam Dawson replaces Shoaib Bashir England have added Liam Dawson as a replacement for the injured Shoaib Bashir for the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford. England are leading the five-match series 2-1 after their nail-biting win in the third Test at Lord's.

New Delhi:

The England Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squad for the fourth Test of the five-match series against India on Tuesday. The ECB has called in slow left-arm spinner Liam Dawson as the replacement for the injured Shoaib Bashir.

"The England Men’s selection panel has added Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson to the squad for the Rothesay Fourth Test match against India at Emirates Old Trafford," the ECB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the English board has also dropped fast bowlers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton from the squad for them to return to their respective counties. England will take on India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford from July 23 onwards. The hosts are 2-1 up in the series after winning the Lord's Test by 22 runs.

Dawson earns recall after eight years

Dawson, the 35-year-old all-rounder, has earned a recall after eight years. He last played for the Three Lions in July 2017 against South Africa in Nottingham and has won three Test caps so far. Dawson has performed impressively in First-Class cricket for Hampshire. He has scored 10731 runs in FC, while also taking 371 wickets.

Speaking on the spinner, England Men's National Selector, Luke Wright, said: "Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire."

Bashir sustained the injury during the third Test against India. While bowling in the first innings to Ravindra Jadeja, he was hit on his non-bowling arm by a fierce drive from the India all-rounder. He went off the field, but came to bat in the second innings and bowled in England's defence. He took the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj to help the visitors win the Lord's Test.

England defeated India at Lord's, lead series 2-1

England registered a nail-biting win over India at Lord's. Despite having the visitors 82/7 and then 112/8, they managed to win only by 22 runs while defending 192. India's lower order and Jadeja displayed a magical fightback.

The all-rounder scored 61 from 181 balls and kept India alive in the game, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also played crucial supporting roles as they hung around with him. However, with 23 needed for a historic win, Siraj was bowled, defending a length ball that rolled back to his stumps.

England's squad for 4th Test against India:

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.