England announce squad for New Zealand tour, Jacob Bethell gets maiden Test call-up

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand. All-rounder Jacob Bethell, who has played seven white-ball games, has been handed his maiden Test call-up. Jamie Smith misses out as England have made only one change to their squad that is facing Pakistan at the latter's home.

The ECB confirmed Smith misses out as he goes on paternity leave with Jordan Cox set to make his Test debut. "Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith will miss the tour as he takes paternity leave for the birth of his first child, with Cox in line to take on wicketkeeping duties and the opportunity of winning his first Test cap," ECB said in a statement.

The Test series is set to commence from November 28 in Christchurch.

England squad for the Test series against New Zealand:

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Bryson Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

More to follow...