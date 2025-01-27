England announce playing XI for 3rd T20I vs India in Rajkot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team

England have announced their playing XI for the third T20I of the five-match series against India. The match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and the visitors are in a must-win situation having lost the first two matches of the series. Even then, the team management has backed the same playing XI from the second T20I to deliver.

Their skipper Jos Buttler is the only batter to score runs in both matches so far. He is the leading run-scorer of the series with 113 runs at an average of 56.5 and a strike rate of 152.7 with 10 fours and five sixes. However, the next best batter for them is Brydon Carse who scored 31 runs in the second T20I. Despite playing both T20Is, many of their batters are yet to accumulate more than 30 runs in total.

England will be hoping for the likes of Phil Salt and Ben Duckett who have failed in both matches so far. Both of them are match-winners in their own right and have the ability to win matches on their own if they click on the day. Interestingly, Jacob Bethell remains out of the side after sitting out in the last game due to illness and Jamie Smith has retained his place after playing an impressive knock of 22 runs in Chennai.

With the ball, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid will lead the way for the visitors while they will be hoping for Carse to continue doing the job like he did at the Chepauk. Mark Wood and Jamie Overton are the other fast bowlers in the line-up for England.

England playing XI for 3rd T20I vs India: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood