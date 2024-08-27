England announce playing XI for 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka, speedster returns after 3 years in place of Mark Wood

Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
England won the first Test of the three-match series and are looking to take an unassailable lead in the second contest. England have named their playing XI for the second Test, bringing in a pacer after three years in place of Mark Wood.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2024 17:03 IST
Brendon McCullum and Olly Stone
Image Source : GETTY Brendon McCullum and Olly Stone

England have announced their playing XI for the second Test match against Sri Lanka. Speedster Olly Stone comes in for the injured Mark Wood as the hosts make only one change for the second Test of the three-match series.

Right-arm speedster Stone last played for the Three Lions in June 2021 in a home series against New Zealand. He has played only three Tests for the English team. The 30-year-old comes in place of Wood, who has suffered a right muscle strain and has been ruled out of the complete series.

ECB had called in a 6ft 7in left-arm seamer Josh Hull in place of Wood but has not been picked in the team for the Lord's Test, which will start on August 29.

England's Playing XI for the 2nd Test:

Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir

More to follow...

