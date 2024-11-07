Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
  5. ECB and NZC to name bilateral series between England and New Zealand after Graham Thorpe and Martin Crowe

ECB and NZC to name bilateral series between England and New Zealand after Graham Thorpe and Martin Crowe

England are all set to tour New Zealand for a three-match Test series starting November 28 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. While England are almost out of the WTC final race, New Zealand are still in contention.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2024 7:00 IST
A mural dedicated to Graham Thrope outside The Oval.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A mural dedicated to Graham Thrope outside The Oval.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to name the bilateral series between England and New Zealand after former batter Graham Thorpe as a mark of tribute.

 As per, The Telegraph (UK), the trophy is being designed in New Zealand and will be named after two of the finest players produced by both countries - Martin Crowe and Thorpe.

The trophy will be unveiled before the start of the upcoming three-match series between New Zealand and England.

Notably, Thorpe died by suicide during the recent English summer and his passing left the entire cricketing world in shock. Considered one of the most gritty players to have donned the whites for the Three Lions, Thorpe played 100 Test matches for England.

During his red-ball international career, the southpaw aggregated 6744 runs at an average of 44.66 and struck 16 tons and 39 half-centuries.

Thorpe also played 82 ODIs for England, accumulating 2380 runs at an average of 37.18, including 21 half-centuries. He made his Test debut at Trent Bridge in Nottingham during the Ashes of 1993 and his last Test match appearance came against Bangladesh at Chester-Le-Street in June of 2005.

His ODI debut came against Australia in Manchester on May 19, 1993, whereas his last white-ball game for England came against Sri Lanka in Leeds on July 2, 2002.

On the other hand, Crowe is also considered one of the very best batters produced by New Zealand. Crowe passed away in 2016, aged 53, after a hard-fought battle against lymphoma.

The right-handed batter represented the Blackcaps in 77 Tests and racked up 5444 runs at an average of 45.36. He scored 17 centuries and 18 fifties during his Test career.

Crowe also played 143 ODIs for the Kiwis and notched up 4704 runs at 38.55, including four centuries and 34 half-centuries.

