ENG-W vs SA-W, World Cup 2025 Semifinal Live Score: England opt to bowl, Sophie Ecclestone plays England vs South Africa Live: England won the toss and elected to bowl first and in a knockout game, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt didn't mind batting first. South Africa are yet to get off the mark in knockouts in the ODI World Cup and who knows, this might be the start.

Guwahati: ENG vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal 1 Live Updates: South Africa had a shocker of a tournament opener, getting bowled out for just 69 against England in Guwahati and four weeks later, the Proteas Women return, having had five wins sandwiched between a couple of losses against the big dogs. South Africa had different people performing for them in crucial moments and will need a collective effort to get past England, who also got a reality check against Australia.