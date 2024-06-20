ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: West Indies aiming for a big score, England eye wickets

Follow us on ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

England will face a tough challenge against the in-form hosts West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet of St Lucia in their first Super 8 encounter of this World Cup. Both teams enter this Group 2 fixture knowing the importance of two big points as South Africa and the USA also clash for the semifinal spots.

West Indies concluded their first-round campaign with a huge 104-run win over Afghanistan as they attain an unbeaten run in the home tournament. The two-time champions might find it difficult to dominate the defending winners but fans are set to witness a thrilling high-scoring encounter regardless.