Thursday, June 20, 2024
     
  5. ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: West Indies aiming for a big score, England eye wickets
ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: West Indies aiming for a big score, England eye wickets

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: After losing a crucial clash against Australia, the defending champions England made a stunning comeback to earn a Super 8 qualification while West Indies pulled off four successive wins in four games in the first round.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2024 7:02 IST
ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score
ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

England will face a tough challenge against the in-form hosts West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet of St Lucia in their first Super 8 encounter of this World Cup. Both teams enter this Group 2 fixture knowing the importance of two big points as South Africa and the USA also clash for the semifinal spots. 

West Indies concluded their first-round campaign with a huge 104-run win over Afghanistan as they attain an unbeaten run in the home tournament. The two-time champions might find it difficult to dominate the defending winners but fans are set to witness a thrilling high-scoring encounter regardless. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 20, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    100 up for West Indies

    West Indies have reached 100!! They are 102/1 after 12 overs

  • Jun 20, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Rovman Powell has come in to bat!!

    West Indies skipper is here to bat. Can he get going from the word go?

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!

    England have finally struck and of all bowlers, Moeen Ali has picked up a wicket and Johnson Charles has been dismissed!! He scored 38 runs off 34 balls. This could be a blessing in disguise for the West Indies.

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    10 overs Done!!!

    West Indies haven't lost a wicket but they England have tied them up nicely especially in the last few overs. West Indies are 82/0 after 10 overs. How many can they add in the second half of the innings? How many are England comfortable chasing?

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Adil Rashid is into the attack!!!

    Can Adil Rashid pick a wicket for England? They desperately need a wicket!!

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Nicholas Pooran is in fine form!!!

    Pooran is looking in extremely good touch at the moment!! He is middling the ball like anything!!

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    End of powerplay

    55/0 after the West Indies after six overs

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    50 Up for West Indies!!

    Excellent start this for the Caribbeans!! They have reached 50 inside six overs. 

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Oh No!!

    A blow for West Indies as King has walked off due to injury!! Nicholas Pooran comes in now! Carnage on the cards

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Good start for West Indies

    West Indies are 40/0 after 4.2 overs and it is already looking a brilliant pitch to bat on!! How many can they post? Meanwhile, England will have to pick wickets soon having opted to bowl first.

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:11 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    End of second over!!

    West Indies are 13-0 after two overs. Charles has started to open up now and he is due to go big...Can he do it though?

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:07 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    West Indies make sedate start

    West Indies score 5 runs in their first over!! A decent start but the new ball is swinging

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:04 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Reece Topley opening for England

    Brandon King and Johnson Charles are opening the innings for the West Indies

  • Jun 20, 2024 5:59 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Action underway!

    Players are out on the field and there's a strong breeze blowing across the stadium. Reece Topley with the ball in hand and Brandon King is on strike.

  • Jun 20, 2024 5:58 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the second game in Group 2 of the Super Eight. Co-hosts West Indies are taking on England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Stay tuned to our live coverage as we bring you all the latest updates from the game.

  • Jun 20, 2024 1:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's T20 World Cup 2024 match.

    Two former champions England and West Indies are set to clash in their first Super 8 round at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet and are expected to produce a mouth-watering clash for the two crucial points.

    So, stay tuned for live scores, regular match updates, and real-time alerts here.

    Match Details

    Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2, Match 42

    Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia

    Date & Time: Thursday, June 20 at 06:00 AM IST (08:30 PM Local Time on June 19) 

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

