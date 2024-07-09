ENG vs WI Live telecast: When and where to watch England vs West Indies Test series live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England will take on West Indies in a three-match Test series beginning with the Lord's Test, which is also the veteran pacer James Anderson's swansong

It has been a sizeable wait but the opening Test of a new English summer is here, which kicks off at Lord's on Wednesday, July 10 with mixed feelings. One because many might not feel that West Indies are that strong an opponent and the other being that it is the final international match for James Anderson, one of the greatest ever fast bowlers to play the game if not the best. There will be emotions riding high for Anderson, Ben Stokes and Co but they would take England take lightly at their own peril given what this young Caribbean side did at the Gabba against Australia earlier this year.

England too have inexperience of their own ahead of the start of the new Test summer with two debutants set to make their debut for the hosts - wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and pacer Gus Atkinson. While Smith has impressed the bosses at the ECB and the captain Stokes with his consistency with the ball going with the skills behind the stumps, Atkinson travelled to India with the Test squad but didn't get an opportunity and will be hoping to make the most of it as England start get ting used to life after Anderson and Broad in Tests.

When and where to watch ENG vs WI Test series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match Test series between England and West Indies teams will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 at 3:30 PM IST everyday till Sunday, July 14 as far as the opening game is concerned. The remaining two matches are scheduled for July 18-22 and July 26-30. The matches will be live broadcast on Sony Sports channels on TV while the live streaming of the series will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Fancode will also live stream the matches on its app and website.

Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph