ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Shoaib Bashir, batters lead England to series win after falling behind in first innings

England registered a thumping 241-run win over West Indies to claim the second Test match and a series win at Trent Bridge on Sunday, July 21. Joe Root and Harry Brook recorded quick centuries to help England set a challenging target and then Shoaib Bashir picked a five-fer to bowl out West Indies to 143 on Day 4 in Nottingham.

After falling 41 runs behind in the first innings, England managed to post a 425 total in their second innings. Harry Brook smashed 109 runs off just 132 balls while the veteran Joe Root top-scored with 122 runs off 178 balls to record his 32nd Test century.

West Indies started well while chasing a tough target of 385 with openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis adding 61 runs for the first wicket. But the Three Lions bowler made a stunning comeback to stumble the Caribbean side to 143 in 36.1 overs and take the series with a day remaining.

It was an all-round dominant performance side from Ben Stokes-led side on Day 4. Root and Brook resumed the day's play with a match-defining 189-run stand for the fourth wicket. Brook smashed 109 runs off just 132 balls to keep the run rate over five while Rood played a mature knock to bring his 47th international century.

West Indies tried to make a quick comeback with three wickets in the first session, but Root kept the runs flowing from one end. Jayden Seales picked the highest four wickets while Alzarri Joseph bagged two to bowl out England to a 425 total in 92.2 overs.

Brathwaite and Louis gave West Indies a stunning start to somehow keep the Caribbean side in the favourites category for a moment. The experienced pacer Chris Woakes dismissed Louis in the 14th over to give England a breakthrough and then the Windies witnessed an embarrassing collapse.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and all-rounder Jason Holder were only two batters to go past 20-plus scores with the former top-scoring with 47 runs off 48 balls. Bashir picked his maiden five-wicket haul on home soil to bowl out West Indies to 143 in 36.1 overs. Ollie Pope bagged the Player of the Match award for scoring 172 runs across two innings for England.