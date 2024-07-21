ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root matches Steve Smith and Kane Williamson after smashing 32nd Test hundred

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root during the second Test against West Indies in Nottingham on July 21, 2024

Joe Root registered his 32nd Test century in the ongoing second Test match against West Indies in Trent Bridge on Sunday, July 21. The legendary batter equalled Kane Williamson and Steve Smith's century tally to record most Test hundreds among active cricketers.

After early struggles, Harry Brook and Joe Root added 189 runs for the fourth wicket to keep England on track for a big total in the second innings. Brook departed after smashing a quick century as West Indies made a comeback with three wickets in the first session on Day 4 in Nottingham.

But Root managed to pull off his fifth century at the venue with a cracking four off Alzarri Joseph in 158 balls. Root now boasts 32 centuries in 142 Test matches and is just one away from Alastair Cook's record for most centuries for England.

Most Test hundreds by active cricketers

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 32 centuries in 176 Test innings Steve Smith (Australia) - 32 centuries in 195 Test innings Joe Root (England) - 32 centuries in 260 Test innings Virat Kohli (India) - 29 centuries in 191 Test innings Cheteshwar Pujara (India) - 19 centuries in 176 Test innings

Root fell after scoring 122 runs off 178 balls with the help of ten fours. The centuries from Root and Brook helped England go past a 400 total as they recorded a 400-plus total in both innings of a Test match for the first time in their history. Gus Atkinson scored quick 21* in the closing stages as England were bowled out to 425 in 92.2 overs in their second innings - setting a 384-run target for the Caribbean side.

Meanwhile, Root also equalled former cricketers Denis Compton and Mike Atherton's joint record for most Test hundreds at Trent Bridge with his fifth century.