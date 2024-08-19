ENG vs SL Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka Test series on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Sri Lanka.

England and Sri Lanka are all set to square off against each other in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday, August 21 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Lankan Lions are coming into the series on the back of a positive outcome in the recent three-match ODI contest that they played against India at home.

After a tied fixture to kick off the ODI series, Sri Lanka bounced back strongly and defeated the Men in Blue in the final two ODIs to clinch the series 2-0. Even Sanath Jayasurya, Sri Lanka's interim coach feels that the tourists have an experienced batting line-up with batters like Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Dinesh Chandimal and therefore it gives them a good chance of making the opportunity count in England.

On the other hand, England will miss the charismatic leadership of Ben Stokes as the star allrounder is currently recovering from a hamstring tear and is eyeing a comeback to international cricket in October in the lead-up to the Test series against Pakistan in Pakistan.

The unforeseen injury to Stokes can present Jordan Cox with an opportunity to make his Test debut for the country and bat at number six. In addition to that, the hosts can also play an extra seamer in the form of Olly Stone or Matthew Potts by pushing wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and bowling allrounder Chris Woakes up the order.

England vs Sri Lanka Test Series Telecast and Live Streaming details

Where to watch the England vs Sri Lanka Test series on TV in India?

The England vs Sri Lanka Test series will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the England vs Sri Lanka Test series online in India?

The England vs Sri Lanka Test series will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.