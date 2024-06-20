ENG vs SA pitch report, T20 World Cup: How will surface at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia

ENG vs SA Pitch Report: Flying-again England will face a tough challenge against undefeated South Africa in the crucial Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 match in Gros Islet on Friday, June 21. Both teams have been in superb form lately and target an early semifinal spot from Group 2.

After fighting their way in Super 8, the defending champions England registered a statement win against West Indies to signal out other title challengers. Phil Salt continued his hot run by smashing 87 off 47 balls as England chased down an 181-run target with eight wickets and 15 balls remaining to take a lead in the Group 2 table.

On the other hand, South Africa continued their unbeaten run with an impressive 18-run win over the USA in their first Super 8 match. The Proteas have been excellent with both bat and ball throughout the tournament as they look to end their long wait for a World Cup trophy.

ENG vs SA, Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Dareen Sammy National Cricket Stadium offers a balanced surface with an extra bit of help for the pace bowlers in T20 cricket. West Indies scored 218 in the latest match against Afghanistan in the last match, the biggest-ever total at this venue. Fans can expect another high-scoring game with two in-form teams England and South Africa battling for the crucial two points.

Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 39

Matches won batting first: 17

Matches won bowling first: 22

Average first innings score: 145

Average second innings score: 129

Highest total scored: 218/5 by West Indies vs Afghanistan

Lowest total recorded: 72 all out by BAN-W vs SL-W

Highest score chased: 197/7 by Australia vs Pakistan

Lowest total defended: 97/7 by SL-W vs BAN-W