Nasser Hussain feels England should have Chris Woakes ahead of James Anderson for second Test vs Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Woakes during the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that England should pick Chris Woakes ahead of James Anderson for the second Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton while admitting, "I think this is the first time I have said this in my career as a broadcaster."

Nasser's comment came after Woakes's match-winning performance at the Old Trafford Cricket ground which included four wickets and an unbeaten 84 in the second innings that helped England win by three wickets in the opener.

Nasser however based his opinion on the condition that Ben Stokes his available to bowl in the Southampton game. Stokes was picked solely as a batsman in the first Test, but he did bowl a few overs in the second innings and picked two crucial wickets on Day 3.

"If Ben Stokes is fit to bowl then England have got some tough selections decisions to make ahead of the second Test and, I think this is the first time I have said this in my career as a broadcaster, I would have Woakes in the side ahead of James Anderson.

Before this game I had Anderson ahead of Woakes but I think the way Woakes has played in this game, he has out-bowled Anderson and he's obviously out-batted Anderson so he has the edge," Nasser wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

Woakes has been England's second highest wicket-taker this summer with 15 wickets including a fi-fer against West Indies last month. Anderson, on the other hand, has picked only six wickets at around 40 although his economy rate is only behind Woakes's this summer.

"If Woakes is fit, he plays. Stuart Broad plays and Dom Bess plays. I've always said, have two English type seamers - so I'd probably go Broad and Woakes - and then one tearaway. So that is between Jofra Archer and Mark Wood," Nasser added.

England will face Pakistan in the second Test in Southampton which begins from August 13 onwards.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage