ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for England vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England players celebrating against Australia in the T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown on June 8, 2024

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: England will be seeking a big win when they face Oman in the 28th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound of Antigua on Thursday, June 13. England remain without a win after their first two games while Oman were eliminated from the Super 8 race after suffering three successive defeats.

The defending champions witnessed their opening game against Scotland being washed away due to a rain and then suffered a 36-run loss against Australia while chasing a 202-run target. England are facing a potential elimination if they lose against Oman at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

On the other hand, Oman became the first team from Group B to get knocked out from the Super 8 race. After impressive show against Namibia and Australia, Oman failed to defend 150 runs against Scotland in a must-win game.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Group B, Match 28

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Date & Time: Friday, June 14 at 12:15 AM IST (3:00 AM Local Time on June 13)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Pratik Athavale

Batters: Ayaan Khan, Will Jacks (VC)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Bilal Khan

ENG vs OMN Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Phil Salt: The world no.2 batter started the tournament by smashing 37 runs off just 23 balls against Australia in the last match. Salt displayed his remarkable big-hitting skills by scoring 435 runs at a strike rate of 182.00 in the IPL 2024 and will be a safe captaincy choice for the Dream11 team on Thursday.

Jos Buttler: The English skipper was the topscorer for his team in the last game against Australia where he scored 42 runs. Buttler has entered this tournament with good form on his back and might produce more dream11 points with his wicketkeeping skills.

ENG vs OMN predicted playing XIs:

England playing XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Oman playing XI: Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.