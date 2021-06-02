ENG vs NZ: Staurt Broad named England vice-captain for two-match Test series

Image Source : GETTY Staurt Broad

Senior England fast bowler Stuart Broad was on Tuesday named deputy to captain Joe Root for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting at Lord's on Wednesday.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who was vice-captain earlier, has been sidelined due to injury, while Jos Buttler has been rested following the Indian Premier League.

"Stuart has been a senior player within this group for a long time now. He speaks extremely well, he's got a very good cricket brain and he's got captaincy experience in the short format. He's the right man to take that on in Ben and Jos' absence. He's an integral part as a senior player and very much a leader within that bowling group," Root was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.com

"It's a great opportunity for him to take that on," he said. "He's at real peace with his game at the minute. He's got a really good understanding of how he's going to operate. He obviously is very comfortable and understands his role within the squad and the team and knows what's required of him, and sets a very good example to younger players within the group."

The 34-year-old Broad, who has taken 517 Test wickets, has led England in 27 T20Is and three ODIs between 2011 and 2014.