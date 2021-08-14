ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Joe Root torments Indian bowling attack as England gain 27-run lead on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : AP England skipper Joe Root

England captain Joe Root was hardly perturbed during his undefeated knock of 180 but the Indian pace attack fared marginally better to make a few breakthroughs before the hosts finished on 391 at stumps on the third day of the Lord's Test.

England surpassed the visitors' first-innings score of 364, giving them a lot of psychological advantage going into the last two days. Root was left stranded on 180* as his side was all-out for 391 in the final over of the day.

For India, Mohammed Siraj picked up four while Ishant Sharma and Shami grabbed three and two wickets respectively.

Jimmy Anderson's battle against Jasprit Bumrah was a delight to watch, where the England veteran gave it all to not lose his wicket. Bumrah, meanwhile, conceded as many as 13 no balls including four in a single over against Anderson. Overall, India granted 33 extras to the English side.

Anderson was eventually dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the last over of the day as England's innings folded with a 27-run lead over Indians.

As many as 97 and 98 runs were scored in the first two sessions, signalling the plight of the Indian bowling attack, primarily due to Root's batting show, who has tweaked his stance with lesser trigger movement of back-foot.

Root, a nemesis of Indian bowlers since his international debut, was once again at his best as he attacked them from the start of the third day and found an able ally in Bairstow, as they added 121 runs for the fourth wicket before Siraj hurried the later with a short ball.

Old warhorse Ishant, then, bowled a fuller delivery that nipped back in to breach Buttler's defence.

In between, Root ran a quick single to score his 22nd Test hundred and also became the first England captain to score five centuries in a season.

Root started the first session with a square drive off Siraj to reach his third successive fifty plus score in the series.

Shami and Siraj during the first half an hour gave away at least six boundaries as skipper Virat Kohli had no clue about setting the field for the bad deliveries that the normally dependable Shami and the inexperienced Siraj bowled.

There were only two maiden overs in that first hour of play in which 54 runs were scored and suddenly India, who were leading the charge on the first two days, went onto the back-foot.

Bumrah bowled hard lengths with the old ball while Ishant, who was not played in the first Test, drifted too much on the pads, and Shami provided a lot of width for both Root and Bairstow to play their cuts and drives. Ravindra Jadeja bowled 22 overs but there was not much help for him too.

(With PTI Inputs)