ENG vs AUS Pitch Report: How will surface at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff for England vs Australia 2nd T20I play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sophia Gardens in Cardiff

England cricket team will look to level the series when they host Australia in the second T20I match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday, September 13. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a dominant win in the first match in Southampton and will arrive in Cardiff as favourites.

Phil Salt-led hosts fell 28 runs short while chasing the 180-run target in the first match. The much-changes side struggled for the runs in the absence of regular skipper Jos Buttler but bowlers were impressive while bowling first. Both teams are likely to enter the second game without any changes to their playing elevens and fans can expect a thrilling encounter on Friday.

Sophia Gardens Pitch Report for ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I

The pitch at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Batters usually enjoy big scores at this venue with the first innings average score of 145. Teams batting first have won just three of ten T20I games so the toss will play a crucial role on Friday. Fast bowlers are also expected to get some help with a bounce from the surface but it will be a batter's game in Cardiff.

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff T20I Numbers Game

Matches played - 10

Matches won batting first - 3

Matches won bowling first - 7

Average 1st innings score - 145

Average 2nd innings score - 138

Highest total - 207/3 by South Africa vs England

Lowest total - 89/10 by Pakistan vs England

Highest chase - 175/3 by England vs Pakistan

Lowest score defended - 182/5 by England vs Australia

ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I Predicted Playing XIs

England Playing XI - Philip Salt (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.

Australia Playing XI - Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.