ENG vs AUS Pitch Report: How will surface at Old Trafford in Manchester for England vs Australia 3rd T20 play?

Old Trafford in Manchester to host ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I on September 15, 2024

ENG vs AUS Pitch Report: England will target a series win when they take on Australia in the third and final T20I match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, September 14. The Three Lions secured a thrilling 3-wicket win in the second match to avoid a series loss and will enter the last match as favourites with momentum by their side.

Captain Mitchell Marsh skipped the last game but is expected to return to the playing eleven for the decider. Jake Fraser-McGurk ended his poor run of form with his maiden T20I fifty in the last match but it was not enough for the travelling side.

Liam Livingstone smashed 84 runs off 47 balls and the rising Jacob Bethell scored quick 44 runs to help England chase down a 194-run target with six balls remaining. England are expected to bring back the star pacer Jofra Archer who was rested for the last game.

Old Trafford Pitch Report for ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I

The pitch at Old Trafford offers a helpful surface for the bowlers in white-ball cricket. Fast bowlers can expect a good amount of help with a bounce and seam with a new ball. Batters can also dominate the game in the middle overs with some high-scoring games in the past here. Teams batting first have won just 4 of 13 T20I matches at this venue so far.

Old Trafford, Manchester T20I Numbers Game

Matches played - 13

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 6

Average 1st innings score - 154

Average 2nd innings score - 127

Highest total - 199/5 by England vs Pakistan

Lowest total - 103/10 by New Zealand vs England

Highest chase - 199/5 by England vs Pakistan

Lowest score defended - 150/3 by England women vs West Indies women

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I Predicted Playing XIs

England Playing XI - Philip Salt (c & wk), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.

Australia Playing XI - Travis Head, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.