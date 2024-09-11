ENG vs AUS Live: When and where to watch England vs Australia T20 series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England will take on Australia in a three-match T20 series starting in Southampton on September 11, followed by five ODIs

England are done with their Test summer and 48 hours later, an entirely different bunch of players will be in action against Australia in a short but rather crucial T20 series given it marks the introduction of some new faces in the white-ball side. England have had pretty rough 11 months in white-ball cricket having unsuccessful defence of both ODI and T20 World Cups. The aftermath has seen a couple of retirements, white-ball coach Matthew Mott being sacked and a few veterans being snubbed. Jos Buttler has been persisted with but he will not be a part of this assignment due to a calf injury, hence, this England side does look a bit different.

However, the hosts don't have much time to think as the opponents are Australia. Any ENG vs AUS series does bring that extra buzz an for the players too, as Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh admitted, they want to be on the money and England have to do that given the visitors are coming off handing Scotland a pasting in three-match T20 series.

England have already announced their playing XI with three debutants in the side while Australia might not make too many changes from the side that played in Scotland. Australia definitely start as the favourites but England at home and with T20 stars such as Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and stand-in skipper Phil Salt back, can't be taken lightly and the visitors would be aware of that.

When and where to watch ENG vs AUS T20 series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20 series between England and Australia starting in Southampton, will kick off on Wednesday, September 11 at 11 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for September 13 and 15 at Cardiff and Manchester respectively. The England vs Australia white-ball series will be live broadcast on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels in India.

The live streaming of the ENG vs AUS T20Is will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Fancode will also stream all the matches of the series.

Squads

England: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, John Turner