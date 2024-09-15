Sunday, September 15, 2024
     
ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I live updates: Toss delayed in series decider between England and Australia

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I live updates: With the series win on the line, England and Australia face off each other in the third T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The Aussies bagged the first game before the Three Lions came back roaring in the second one.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2024 18:34 IST
England and Australia cricket players.
Image Source : GETTY England and Australia cricket players.

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I live updates: England vs Australia match latest updates, scorecard, playing xi, highlights

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I live updates: England and Australia face each other in the third and final T20I with the series on the line. Liam Livingstone's all-round show and Jacob Bethell's brilliance with the bat took England home in the second T20I to level the three-match series a couple of days ago. Australia, who rested their frontline bowling attack and were without their skipper Mitchell Marsh, would need to quickly fix the jitters and come up with a better show, especially with the ball. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I latest updates

  • Sep 15, 2024 6:32 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I latest updates: Rain set to delay toss

    There is a weather update which might not please you. The rain is falling and it looks the toss will be delayed

  • Sep 15, 2024 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I latest updates: Series win on the line

    England and Australia meet each other in the third and final T20I of this series with pretty much to play for. England and Australia are tied on 1-1 going into this final game and both will leave no stone unturned in this decider. Follow for the latest updates on this one.

